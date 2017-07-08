Rickard is leading off and playing left field Saturday against Minnesota.

Rickard hasn't seen much playing time of late, but Hyun Soo Kim will make way Saturday in Minnesota. On the hill for the Twins is lefty Adalberto Mejia, who has won three straight games while allowing just three runs over his last 17.2 innings. Rickard is hitting .270/.304/.378 in 74 at-bats against southpaws this season.