Rickard is not in the lineup Thursday against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

This marks the third game in a row that Rickard will watch from the bench, which comes as a surprise given that they are able to use Mark Trumbo as a designated hitter again. Nonetheless, the Orioles will opt to plug Hyun Soo Kim into the lineup to face the right-handed Jose Berrios instead of Rickard.