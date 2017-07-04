Rickard is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.

Despite his defensive shortcomings, Mark Trumbo will be shoehorned into right field for the second game of the series as Orioles look to keep his bat in the lineup with no DH available in Milwaukee. That will result in either Rickard or Seth Smith heading to the bench, and after Smith sat Monday, it will be Rickard's turn to hit the pine a day later. It ends a run of five consecutive starts for Rickard, who recorded five hits in 17 at-bats during that span, including his third home run of the season.