Orioles' Joey Rickard: Starting rehab assignment Monday
Rickard (finger) will set out on a rehab assignment Monday, Brittney Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
He took a round of batting practice Saturday and his injured finger responded well to the added activity, which helped convince the coaching staff that he's ready to start a rehab assignment. Rickard will have up to 20 days on his rehab assignment before the Orioles activate him. That said, the Orioles' crowded outfield situation leaves Rickard with a murky outlook once he is ready return.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...