Rickard (finger) will set out on a rehab assignment Monday, Brittney Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

He took a round of batting practice Saturday and his injured finger responded well to the added activity, which helped convince the coaching staff that he's ready to start a rehab assignment. Rickard will have up to 20 days on his rehab assignment before the Orioles activate him. That said, the Orioles' crowded outfield situation leaves Rickard with a murky outlook once he is ready return.