Orioles' Joey Rickard: Will be activated Friday
Rickard (finger) will come off the disabled list on Friday for the opener of the weekend series in New York, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.
Rickard went 2-for-6 in a doubleheader Wednesday at Low-A Delmarva. Pitcher Paul Fry was the subject of a corresponding roster move (optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday) to free up a spot for the outfielder. Rickard is safe to deploy immediately upon his return to the O's lineup.
