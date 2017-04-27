Rickard (finger) will come off the disabled list on Friday for the opener of the weekend series in New York, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.

Rickard went 2-for-6 in a doubleheader Wednesday at Low-A Delmarva. Pitcher Paul Fry was the subject of a corresponding roster move (optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday) to free up a spot for the outfielder. Rickard is safe to deploy immediately upon his return to the O's lineup.