Giavotella is starting at second base and hitting eighth Saturday against Minnesota.

Jonathan Schoop will move over to shortstop as manager Buck Showalter continues to experiment with his starting second baseman. Giavotella will be the beneficiary, receiving his first start as an Oriole after logging 228 games with the Angels over the last two seasons.

