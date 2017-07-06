Giavotella's contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

Although it's not saying much, Giavotella has been having an excellent season with the Tides. He's batting .306 while walking nearly as often as he strikes out (34:41 BB:K). He'll forego his Triple-A All Star selection to head to the majors to provide some infield depth off the bench. To make room for him on the active roster, Jayson Aquino was optioned to Triple-A and David Washington was designated for assignment.