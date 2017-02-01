Orioles' Johnny Giavotella: Signs minor league contract with Orioles
Giavotella agreed to a minor league deal with the Orioles on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
The 29-year-old spent the better part of the past two seasons with the Angels big league club, slashing .267/.305/.375 over 869 plate appearances as their primary second baseman. Despite his below average glove, he offers the Orioles much needed infield depth and will compete for a bench spot in spring training.
