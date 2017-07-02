Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Blasts 16th home run Saturday
Schoop went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBI Saturday against the Rays.
Schoop blasted his 16th homer of the year, but it did little to help the Orioles in a blowout loss. The fifth-year veteran is having a true breakout campaign as he's rewarding fantasy owners with an outstanding .297/.352/.545 slash line.
