Schoop went 2-for-4 with a home run and scored twice in Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee.

Schoop's ninth-inning solo shot pushed him into a tie among MLB second baseman with 17 blasts this season, while his .545 slugging percentage and 52 RBI rank second among his AL counterparts. Schoop continues to shine in his fifth big-league campaign, and surprisingly, he'll be the Orioles lone representative at next week's All-Star Game in Miami.