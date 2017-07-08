Schoop went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Twins.

Schoop blasted his 18th homer of the year in the fourth inning to give the Orioles a lead they'd never relinquish. The shortstop has provided amazing value for fantasy owners, as he's having a massive year, as evidenced by his .296/.349/.541 slash line.

