Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Crushes 18th bomb Saturday
Schoop went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Twins.
Schoop blasted his 18th home run of the year in the fourth inning to give the Orioles a lead they'd never relinquish. The shortstop has provided amazing value for fantasy owners, as he's having a massive year, as evidenced by his .296/.349/.541 slash line.
