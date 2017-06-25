Schoop went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI during Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

The 25-year-old second baseman is in the midst of a career year with 15 homers, 48 RBI, 42 runs and a .295/.352/.545 slash line. It's not out of the question to consider Schoop a set-and-forget option at the keystone moving forward.