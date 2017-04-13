Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Hits first homer of season Wednesday
Schoop went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Wednesday's 12-5 win over the Red Sox.
The jack was his first of the season, and while Schoop has limped out to a .174 (4-for-23) start to 2017, he should be able to improve those numbers quickly after hitting a career-high 25 homers last year.
