Schoop went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Wednesday's 12-5 win over the Red Sox.

The jack was his first of the season, and while Schoop has limped out to a .174 (4-for-23) start to 2017, he should be able to improve those numbers quickly after hitting a career-high 25 homers last year.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories