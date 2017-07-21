Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Hits solo shot in win over Texas
Schoop went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBI during Thursday's win over the Rangers.
After a career-best first half, Schoop is 11-for-29 out of the All-Star break with nine RBI and six runs through seven games. He's emerged as a high-end fantasy asset and sports an impressive .302/.350/.540 slash line for the campaign.
