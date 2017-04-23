Schoop went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Saturday's win over Boston.

After turning in a solid campaign in 2016 (82 runs, 25 home runs, 82 RBI and a .267/.298/.454 slash line), Schoop is off to a nice start this season. He's remained an excellent contributor in the counting stats (10 runs, four homers and 10 RBI) and has shown improvement across his slash line with .291/.333/.564 marks. The keystone is a deep fantasy position, but Schoop has the upside to be a mid-tier option going forward.