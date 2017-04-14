Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Leads O's to win in Toronto
Schoop went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and scored a run in Thursday's one-run victory over Toronto.
Schoop recorded the first hit off Francisco Liriano in the third inning when he doubled on an 0-2 slider. Then in the fifth, the second baseman again tagged the starter's slider for a double, this time off the center field wall that plated his fourth RBI of the year. Schoop came around to score later in the inning for what turned out to be the deciding run. The 25-year-old has hit eighth in the order for all but one game so far this season and owns a .231/.286/.423 through 26 at-bats.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Hits first homer of season Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Notches first hit of 2017•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Returns from WBC•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Heads to WBC on high note•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Will stick at second base in WBC•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Avoids arbitration•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...