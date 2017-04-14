Schoop went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and scored a run in Thursday's one-run victory over Toronto.

Schoop recorded the first hit off Francisco Liriano in the third inning when he doubled on an 0-2 slider. Then in the fifth, the second baseman again tagged the starter's slider for a double, this time off the center field wall that plated his fourth RBI of the year. Schoop came around to score later in the inning for what turned out to be the deciding run. The 25-year-old has hit eighth in the order for all but one game so far this season and owns a .231/.286/.423 through 26 at-bats.