Schoop, the Orioles' starting second baseman since 2014, made his first big-league appearance at shortstop Friday night against Minnesota, Eduardo Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Schoop was drafted in 2008 as a shortstop, but moved to second base once the O's acquired J.J. Hardy in 2011. The latter is playing in his 13th MLB campaign at 34 years old, and if the team can't turn its season around shortly after the break, manager Buck Showalter may look to see what Schoop can do at short for future years. Even so, it's unlikely that the 25-year-old Schoop will log enough games at the position to gain eligibility for 2018, but the development is certainly worth eyeing.