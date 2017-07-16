Schoop will start at shortstop and bat third Sunday against the Cubs.

Schoop is making his second start at shortstop of the season, but since he's graded out as a below-average defender at the keystone throughout his career, it's unlikely that he'll permanently move up on the positional spectrum. With limited infield depth on hand, however, Schoop could still pick up a few more starts at shortstop when regular option Ruben Tejada rests, so it's not out of the question that he'll end up gaining eligibility at the position in some leagues before the season ends.