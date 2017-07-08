Schoop is starting at shortstop and batting third Saturday against the Twins, his first big-league start at the position, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

With J.J. Hardy (ribs) in the midst of a long stay on the DL and few options in the middle infield, manager Buck Showalter will move his All-Star second baseman to the other side of the bag. Schoop saw a few innings of action at shortstop during Thursday's game and the Orioles appear committed to shuffling the lineup in hopes of better production at the plate, as the move allows Johnny Giavotella to start at the keystone Saturday. Baltimore has lost seven of their last eight contests and rank 23rd in runs scored this season with 4.37 per game.