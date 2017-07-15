Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Sticking as three-hole hitter
Manager Buck Showalter said he wants to keep Schoop hitting third in the batting order moving forward, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Definitively the O's best offensive player this season, Schoop has hit from seven different spots in the order thus far. He was most productive hitting fifth and sixth in the lineup, but the second baseman is still adjusting to his new spot. Schoop should enjoy more at-bats, RBI and run-scoring opportunities hitting from third than he would down the card.
