Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Agrees to one-year deal to avoid arbitration

Gausman and the Orioles agreed Sunday to a one-year, $3.45 million contract to avoid arbitration, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

With Gausman now under contract for 2017, he'll look to potentially make the move from mid-rotation cog to staff ace following an impressive 2016 campaign. The former top prospect was able to avoid the injuries and ever-changing roles that had stagnated his development in previous seasons, submitting a 3.61 ERA and 8.72 K/9 rate while making 30 starts for the big club. A full-on breakout hasn't materialized yet, but the 26-year-old's upside makes him a quality target in fantasy drafts.