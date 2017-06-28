Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Beats Blue Jays with scoreless outing

Gausman tossed 5.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays, allowing four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Gausman was on his game in this one, holding the opposition without an extra-base hit and allowing just two men past first base. He labored a bit in his last couple of frames and upped his pitch count to 99 before his removal with one out in the fifth. Though he left a bit prematurely, Gausman's first scoreless outing since last August was a positive sign after he had gone 0-3 with 15 earned runs against over 14.2 innings in his last three starts. His ERA still sits at an unsightly 6.07 for the season, but he will use this outing as a building block heading into Sunday's matchup with the Rays.