Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Can't hold early lead Friday

Gausman gave up six runs (five earned) on nine hits over four innings while striking out seven in Friday's loss to the Twins. He didn't factor into the decision.

Manny Machado and the O's offense staked Gausman to a 6-0 lead by the third inning, but the right-hander quickly proceeded to cough it up, allowing two runs in the fourth and putting the first four batters on base in the fifth before getting yanked and watching the bullpen complete the collapse. The 26-year-old had been showing signs of turning things around lately and still has a 3.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB over 22 innings in his last four starts, offering some hope to fantasy GMs who have stuck with him heading into the second half.