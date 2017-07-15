Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Crushed by Cubs on Friday

Gausman (5-7) was lit up over three innings in Friday's no-decision against Cubs, allowing eight runs on seven hits (four home runs) and a walk while notching five strikeouts.

Just when it seemed like things couldn't get much worse following Gausman's awful pre All-Star effort, he gets pounded right out of the gate to open the second half. He surrendered back-to-back homers in the first inning Friday, and served up another in each of his next two frames. Luckily for him, the O's staged a seven-run comeback to shake the 26-year-old off the hook. Now through 20 starts, Gausman owns a hideous 6.39 ERA, and although his BABIP is high, the right-hander has shown nothing to justify clogging a fantasy roster spot with him.