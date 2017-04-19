Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Crushed by Reds in short outing
Gausman (1-1) lasted just 2.2 innings in Cincinnati on Tuesday, giving up eight runs on eight hits and three walks.
Something doesn't smell right about what we're seeing out of Gausman so far. It's not just his unsightly 7.23 ERA and 2.04 WHIP; it's his awful 13:12 K:BB in 18.2 innings. That's a huge departure from last year's 174:47 mark over 179.2 frames. Gausman doesn't seem to be nursing an injury, as his velocity is normal, and he blamed "bad command" and "bad execution" after the game, per Rich Dubroff of PressBoxOnline.com. He's not a drop candidate yet because the upside is so tantalizing, but Gausman should be approached with trepidation heading into Sunday's start against Boston.
More News
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Earns first win of 2017•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Falls short of five innings Saturday•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Allows just two runs en route to no-decision•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Expands arsenal of offspeed pitches•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Confirmed as Opening Day starter•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Runs up pitch count Monday•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...