Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Crushed by Reds in short outing

Gausman (1-1) lasted just 2.2 innings in Cincinnati on Tuesday, giving up eight runs on eight hits and three walks.

Something doesn't smell right about what we're seeing out of Gausman so far. It's not just his unsightly 7.23 ERA and 2.04 WHIP; it's his awful 13:12 K:BB in 18.2 innings. That's a huge departure from last year's 174:47 mark over 179.2 frames. Gausman doesn't seem to be nursing an injury, as his velocity is normal, and he blamed "bad command" and "bad execution" after the game, per Rich Dubroff of PressBoxOnline.com. He's not a drop candidate yet because the upside is so tantalizing, but Gausman should be approached with trepidation heading into Sunday's start against Boston.