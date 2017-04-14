Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Earns first win of 2017
Gausman (1-0) tossed six innings, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out three in Thursday's victory over Toronto.
Gausman's quality start pushed him to his first win in nine career appearances at the Rogers Centre. The right-hander did an excellent job eliminating the home-run happy environment by recording 11 of his 18 outs on the ground, including one double play. Thursday's performance was far and away Gausman's best in three starts this season, although he continued to post frustrating K:BB marks. Through 16 innings, the 26-year-old has 11 strikeouts and 9 nine walks. He'll look to capture back-to-back wins when he takes the hill in Cincinnati for his next start on Wednesday.
