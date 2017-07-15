Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Facing demotion
Manager Buck Showalter said sending Gausman to the minors is "always an option," but he didn't indicate whether it's close to happening, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
A trip down to Triple-A Norfolk can only help Gausman at this point. He's posted career-worst numbers across the board through 20 starts and 100 innings so far. Much like the Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, the O's right-hander can't seem to get on track at the big-league level, so there's no reason not to relieve Gausman of pressure while he works to right the ship.
