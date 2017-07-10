Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Lining up for Friday's start

Although an official rotation hasn't been set, manager Buck Showalter expects Gausman to start Friday's second-half opener against the Cubs, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Gausman has been downright awful this season, owning career-worst numbers across the board, including a 5.85 ERA and 1.76 WHIP through 19 starts. Regardless, Showalter will start the second half of 2017 just the way he began the year, with Gausman on the hill. The Opening Day starter won't have an easy assignment against the defending champs as the righty looks to turn his season around.