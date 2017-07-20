Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Not challenged much in win over Rangers
Gausman (6-7) struck out eight Rangers while allowing just a single run on four hits and two walks over six innings in a 10-2 victory Wednesday.
Starts like this one have certainly been the exception rather than the rule for the flame-throwing 26-year-old in 2017, and he needed a positive outing badly with manager Buck Showalter recently having floated the possibility of a demotion to the minors. Gausman has been truly horrendous this season, as that 6.11 ERA and 1.75 WHIP loudly advertise, and it'll take more than one good game for him to get back in the circle of trust for fantasy owners. Fortunately, his next start will come Monday against the Rays, whom he shut out over seven innings with nine strikeouts in his first start of July.
