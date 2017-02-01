Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Planning to overcome first-half demons
Gausman, who is notorious for first-half struggles, began his offseason throwing program earlier than he has in previous years, Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Gausman's ERA prior to last season's Midsummer Classic was more than a full run higher than his second-half number. After enduring a frustrating first half, he exploded into the discussion of the league's top young pitchers, posting a 3.10 ERA post All-Star break to end the year with a 3.61 mark. "I've always finished strong. So, for me, now it's kind of figuring out why that is," Gausman said.
More News
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Strong outing in regular season finale•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Continues serving up longballs in latest loss•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Cleared to start Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Good to go for next start•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Start pushed to next week•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Fares worse in second consecutive start against Red Sox•