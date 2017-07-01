Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Struggles continue through June

Gausman's struggles continued in June when he went 1-3 with a 6.41 ERA and 1.84 WHIP over 26.2 innings.

Gausman has been one of the most disappointing players through the first half of 2017. The fantasy world set high expectations for the 26-year-old in his fifth MLB season, but he's come nowhere close to meeting those hopes. Gausman's ERA is second-worst among 73 qualified pitchers in MLB, while his WHIP ranks dead last. In an unbelievable turn of events since March, the right-hander is not even worthy of rostering in a majority of formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories