Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Taken deep three times in Sunday's loss

Gausman (1-2) was crushed over 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits (including three home runs) and three walks while striking out four in Sunday's loss to Boston.

The righty has had a rocky April and Sunday was no different. Coming off one of the worst outings of his career -- an eight-out appearance Tuesday in which he allowed eight earned runs to the Reds -- Gausman surrendered four runs in the first inning before capturing his first out. The 26-year-old did settle down after that, pitching three scoreless frames before Mitch Moreland went deep in the fifth. Gausman has just one quality start in his first five games, and owns a disgusting 6.4 K/9 and 5.63 BB/9 through 24 innings. He'll have to take on April once more when he starts versus the Yankees on Saturday.