Orioles' Kevin Gausman: To start Friday

Gausman will start Friday in New York, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.

He had been expected to start Saturday if the Orioles kept a five-man rotation, but instead they will opt to take advantage of off days and go with a four-man rotation with the hope that Chris Tillman can return May 2. Gausman will face CC Sabathia in the contest.

