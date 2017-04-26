Orioles' Kevin Gausman: To start Friday
Gausman will start Friday in New York, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.
He had been expected to start Saturday if the Orioles kept a five-man rotation, but instead they will opt to take advantage of off days and go with a four-man rotation with the hope that Chris Tillman can return May 2. Gausman will face CC Sabathia in the contest.
More News
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Taken deep three times in Sunday's loss•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Crushed by Reds in short outing•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Earns first win of 2017•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Falls short of five innings Saturday•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Allows just two runs en route to no-decision•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Expands arsenal of offspeed pitches•
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...