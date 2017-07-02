Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Turns in best start of season

Gausman turned in his best start of the year Sunday, tossing seven shutout innings while striking out nine to pick up the win against the Rays. He allowed two hits and walked two.

This was only the second time this season that he has managed to log seven innings, and the nine strikeouts tied a season high. He now boasts a 13.2-inning scoreless streak, and his 5.61 ERA is the lowest it has been since April 13. His next start will be Friday in Minnesota. If he was dropped in a deeper league, it might be worth seeing if he has actually figured something out over his past couple outings.