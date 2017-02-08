Schafer received a non-roster invite to spring training, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Schafer inked a minor league deal with Baltimore in December, but didn't get the invite until mid-January. The 30-year-old outfielder appeared in 26 games for Minnesota last season, slashing .238/.342 /.317 over 74 plate appearances. Schafer was a third-round pick by Milwaukee in 2008 and spent the first five years of his career there, appearing in a career-high 134 games in 2013. The Baltimore outfield could use some depth, so with a strong showing this spring, Schafer may get on the radar for a mid-summer call-up.