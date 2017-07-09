Orioles' Manny Machado: Dents box score Saturday

Machado filled the stat sheet Saturday in Minnesota, going 2-for-4 with his 17th double of the year, an RBI, two runs and a walk.

Mike Petriello of MLB.com reports that Machado has ranked among the top three players in hard-hit balls practically all season. Unfortunately, the third baseman has been a bit unlucky despite consistently hammering baseballs. However, things are starting to brighten up for Machado as he's hit safely in seven of eight July games while pounding out three home runs, eight RBI and five runs in the process.