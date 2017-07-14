Orioles' Manny Machado: Endures career-worst first half
Machado hit a career-low .230 while owning a career-high 19.7 strikeout rate in 330 at-bats prior to the All-Star break.
The slugging third baseman missed out on the Midsummer Classic for the first time in three seasons after struggling for much of the first half. In fairness, Machado has hit the ball well, but had no luck finding the holes in the defense -- his .239 BABIP is well off his .302 career clip. Overall, the 24-year-old displayed good plate discipline and power (.215 ISO) through the first half, and all signs point to Machado having better luck after the break.
