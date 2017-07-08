Orioles' Manny Machado: Goes deep twice Friday
Machado went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's loss to the Twins.
He twice took Minnesota rookie Felix Jorge deep in the first three innings, helping to stake Baltimore to a 6-0 lead that Kevin Gausman and the bullpen couldn't hold. It's been a disappointing first half for Machado in terms of his batting average, but his 18 homers and 45 RBI over 81 appearances is right in line with expectations.
