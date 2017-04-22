Orioles' Manny Machado: Smacks third homer of season
Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 2-0 victory over the Red Sox.
Machado's third bomb of the season provided the Orioles with their second and final run in a shutout victory. Although the slugger is hitting just .200 this month, it's just a matter of time before he turns things around in a hurry and becomes one of the elite producers in all of baseball.
More News
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Launches first homer of season•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Rolls wrist making defensive play but appears fine•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Leads comeback win over Team USA•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Preparing to take on hefty workload in 2017•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Avoids arbitration•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Hits solo homer in blowout loss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...