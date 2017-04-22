Orioles' Manny Machado: Smacks third homer of season

Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 2-0 victory over the Red Sox.

Machado's third bomb of the season provided the Orioles with their second and final run in a shutout victory. Although the slugger is hitting just .200 this month, it's just a matter of time before he turns things around in a hurry and becomes one of the elite producers in all of baseball.

