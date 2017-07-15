Orioles' Manny Machado: To continue hitting second in lineup
Manager Buck Showalter said he wants to keep Machado hitting second in the batting order, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The third baseman spent most of the first half (238 at-bats) hitting third, but batted just .214 with a .704 OPS from there. Since moving to the two-hole, Machado has hit .281 with an .861 OPS over 96 at-bats. Although RBI opportunities might drop off a bit, hitting second should provide him with more run-scoring chances, and he certainly seems more productive hitting second -- which is the most important thing.
