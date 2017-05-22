Orioles' Manny Machado: X-rays come back clean

X-rays on Machado's hand came back clean Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The X-rays were simply precautionary, as Machado was able to stay in and finish the game after being plunked on the hand by an eighth inning offering from Joe Smith. While it appears the 24-year-old dodged an extended absence, it's unclear if he'll be available for Monday's matchup against the Twins. Paul Janish would likely draw the start at third if Machado gets the day off, while more should be known about Machado's status closer to game time.