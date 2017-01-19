Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Agrees to deal with Orioles

Trumbo agreed to a three-year deal, pending a physical, with the Orioles on Thursday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the deal is expected to be worth $35-40 million. Trumbo had one of the best showings of his career in 2016 as he knocked 47 home runs and recorded 108 RBI. Although the deal is contingent upon Trumbo passing a physical, the slugger will look to bring his powerful bat back to the Baltimore lineup and split time between right field and the DH spot in 2017.