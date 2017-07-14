Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Ends first half with 14 dingers
Trumbo played in all 88 of the O's first-half contests, slashing .254/.316/.422 with 14 home runs, 44 RBI and 54 runs.
On his way to the home run crown last year, Trumbo had twice as many home runs and a .923 OPS at the halfway point. Owners that expected a repeat of his career year are obviously disappointed, but certainly miscalculated the odds of 2016 duplicating itself. Trumbo is still on pace for a productive campaign that will challenge 30 home runs, 80-plus RBI and a career-high 100 runs.
