Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Exits with bruised calf

Trumbo was prematurely lifted from Tuesday's game against the Brewers with a left calf contusion.

Trumbo fouled a ball off his leg during his last at-bat, prompting Joey Rickard to replace him in the contest. It's unclear how long the injury will keep him sidelined at this point, but he'll be listed as day-to-day until more is known following Tuesday's game.

