Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Goes yard Thursday
Trumbo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's loss to the Twins.
He lifted his 13th home run to dead center off of Jose Berrios in the second inning to open the scoring. Trumbo now has three home runs in his last seven games after going deep just twice in his previous 25 games. While Trumbo won't get close to last year's 47-home run campaign, he does appear to be heating up heading into the second half.
More News
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: In lineup Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Initial X-rays negative•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Exits with bruised calf•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Smashes 11th home run Friday•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Hits 10th homer, drives in three Sunday•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Tees off for ninth homer•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...