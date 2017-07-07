Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Goes yard Thursday

Trumbo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's loss to the Twins.

He lifted his 13th home run to dead center off of Jose Berrios in the second inning to open the scoring. Trumbo now has three home runs in his last seven games after going deep just twice in his previous 25 games. While Trumbo won't get close to last year's 47-home run campaign, he does appear to be heating up heading into the second half.