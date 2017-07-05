Orioles' Mark Trumbo: In lineup Wednesday
Trumbo (calf) is in the lineup against the Brewers on Wednesday.
Trumbo left Tuesday's game after fouling a ball off his leg, but will not miss any games as the Orioles look to avoid a sweep at the hands of Milwaukee. He will play right field and bat fifth for the series finale.
