Orioles' Mark Trumbo: In lineup Wednesday

Trumbo (calf) is in the lineup against the Brewers on Wednesday.

Trumbo left Tuesday's game after fouling a ball off his leg, but will not miss any games as the Orioles look to avoid a sweep at the hands of Milwaukee. He will play right field and bat fifth for the series finale.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast