Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Initial X-rays negative

X-rays on Trumbo's calf came back negative, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

While initial X-rays showed no structural damage, Trumbo was still bothered by the ailment after the game, so he'll likely head for more tests Wednesday to confirm the severity of the issue. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.

