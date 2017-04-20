Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Logs third straight multi-hit game

Trumbo went 2-for-4 and scored a run in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Cincinnati.

Unfortunately for his owners, the 31-year-old has yet to resemble anything close to the home run king that he was in 2016. Trumbo hasn't gone deep since Opening Day, and has just six RBI through 13 games. In comparison, by this time last season, he owned a .373 batting average with five homers and 11 RBI. However, he may just be blooming a bit late this year. Trumbo has increased his batting average (.250) by 70-plus points during his current stretch of three straight multi-hit performances.