Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Pounds out two doubles Sunday

Trumbo went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and scored a run in Sunday's 11-4 win in Toronto.

The slugger had just one extra-base hit (a home run) through his first 39 at-bats of the season, but he found some power in his team's 15-hit effort on Sunday. Trumbo is slashing .205/.239/.318 through his first 11 games of the campaign. Last year at this point, the 31-year-old was hitting .386/.413/.750 with five bombs, he's well behind the pace of his career year in 2016, although it's obviously very early.